Ola Samuel, popularly known as Ola Iberu, is one of the known faces in the Yoruba sector of Nollywood, having spent over a decade in the industry where she moved at her pace, improving her craft and increasing her fan base. The versatile actress who was recently unveiled as the brand ambassador of First Saoland Homes and Properties in this interview with YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE, speaks on life as an actress, maintaining standard, professional discipline and women in leadership among other issues.

How will you describe life as an actress?

Being an actress is always fun, but it is not that easy to attain the zenith if one is not disciplined enough. I am really enjoying my life and profession as an actress though there are some things that one has to go through as a celebrity or as an actress. All these point to one thing, that is, to make it as a successful actress, you need something. And that is discipline. I will say I have disciplined myself to the extreme to achieve the little I have achieved so far.

When I got into the industry, a lot of things discouraged me from going ahead with the profession, but my determination and discipline made me to scale through all, most especially when the issue of having to compromise to make it came up; I went through a lot of that but I can say that I stood my ground and here I am, I can stand tall on that aspect and say I am a saint though no one is a saint but I can boldly step out and say I am one of the few scandal free actors in the industry. So, summarily I am enjoying my life as an actress.

Can you compare being an actress in the last decade and now?

There is no way one can compare the acting of last decade to what is is obtainable now. Let me give you an example, years back, we don’t have what we have now as YouTube, but now we have modenised the industry, you can be watching any of your preferred movie from your phone via YouTube unlike before, though there is still room for improvement. Also, the industry is no longer what most people think about. Gone are the days when it is just for every Dick, Tom and Harry, now, you have to be professional and also have a standard education for you to meet up with the standard now. I am not saying the industry was not enlightened then but it has improved a lot.

How do you maintain your person in the face of societal expectations?

Like I always say, discipline has always been my watch word. I separate acting from normal life. I do always tell people that I am a gap between the old generation of actresses and new generation. I don’t let the roles I act reflect in my character in real life. I don t allow stardom to affect my personal life; I see people as one and I do not take people for granted or think I am better than anyone. I pride myself on being homely, down to earth. I am careful in dealing with fans irrespective of the situation because without them, there can’t be us. People watching us expect so much from us, so we need to be careful with the way we will deal with them, so personally, I believe that if you are outside and not in front of the camera, you need to be careful and not fly your kite in an arrogant manner.





How can women stand up to bullies in the society especially in the work place?

First, if a woman disciplines herself, there is no way she can be bullied because before any man will come and start bullying you, he would have seen your weakness. For instance if people know how you got to the zenith of your profession, like sleeping around with either a producer or director, the chances are that you will continue to be bullied because they won’t see beyond that history or recognise your potentials. And this is not only in the movie industry, it is everywhere. But a woman with integrity and discipline can t be bullied about because they will know the potential she is made off

How can women prove their worth to be seen beyond cheer leaders and sex objects?

It is still by discipline. You can see that I have been laying more emphasis on discipline; it is because if you are disciplined in every aspects of what you are doing, you will be well respected. But if a woman believes that she can t get to the pinnacle of her career or attain her objectives without sexual compromise, she will always remain a sex object to men. All what a woman needs is focus; discipline and not believing the popular saying of “use what you have to get what you need.” It is as simple as that.

Can women be good leaders?

Why not if given the chance. We all heard of a young female politician who emerged a lawmaker in Kwara State and she is the youngest ever. Tell me if she was not given a chance by her party in Kwara State, would she have emerged. Now I am sure she is going to leave a statement. So women can be good leaders, it is only that we are rarely given a chance and I believe the time is here now to prove to the world that given a chance, Nigeria women can be good leaders.

How will you rate Nigeria on the 35% affirmative action?

I think we are not doing badly, but obviously, we all know that we can do better. This is not surprising considering the natural order of things in Nigeria. But, we are getting there gradually.

How will you describe yourself and your sojourn into acting?

I am an actress, a model and a brand ambassador, just recently, I was unveiled as the brand ambassador of Saoland Homes and Prosperities out of several others; I am also ambassador to some other companies. I am also into other businesses but acting, the art of make-believe, is what really sold me out. I am also a motivational speaker I do go about to address people in high places.

I have a humble background. I went to school in Lagos; primary, secondary and tertiary education. I have HND in Insurance from Lagos State Polytechnic but before I got an admission into higher institution, I had joined Late Babatunde Omidina aka Baba Suwe group, it was there I learnt my rope as an actress. I remember when I was still learning under him, going to practice was serious hustle: I used to trek from my home in Mainland to the Island. But now, to God be the glory. I can say it has been so far, so good.

