Music sensation, Skales has revealed that he wouldn’t have left his former record label Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) owned by Banky W if his contract had been renewed by the owner.

Skales disclosed that life became really hard and tough for him at the time he left the label and was literally homeless for months until Olamide came to his rescue and gave him money to shoot video for his viral single, Shake Body.

But before the fame that has since greeted his life and took him across the world, Skales revealed that he was living from hand to mouth and was housed by Timaya who got to know about his bad condition at that time.

Speaking about his mother’s death, one which he said ravaged him and made him sad, the Shake Body crooner said while his mum was alive, he never told him who or what his father looked like.

“Truth is that I don’t even know who my father was or what he looked like. I recall each time I raised it with my mum before she passed away, she was always angry. So I decided never to talk about my dad with her again.

“Now that my mother is dead, I don’t know if I would be able to recognise my dad even if I see him. But I have accepted my fate and moved on with my life. “

On his beef with Wizkid, Skales said they had made up and talked about it, adding that he put out a post that was misunderstood by Wizkid and it signaled the beginning of their fight.

“We have since made up and cool now but it was something blown out of proportion at that time. I feel good now and he’s cool too”, he noted.

