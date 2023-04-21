Nigerian veteran comedian, Oluwaseyitan Lawrence, popularly called Seyi Law has condemned those protesting the ‘Yoruba for Yoruba Jobs’ agenda in South West.

Seyi Law, who shared a photo of a man posing with a poster that reads ‘Yoruba Jobs for Yoruba People’, described the trend as “absolute insane”.

He added; “I didn’t support Asiwaju (Tinubu) to see all these things.”

This is absolute madness. I didn't support ASIWAJU to see all these things. Are you saying even companies owned by non- yoruba should do the same or just those owned by Yorubas? Either way, this is wrong, so let's stop promoting rubbish in the name of anger. pic.twitter.com/DyZRSCJjEj — SEYILAW (@seyilaw1) April 20, 2023

Recall a group had earlier urged companies, government agencies, and businesses to hire Yoruba people at a rate of 90% after Tonia Somaga, a graduate from Anambra and Labour Party (LP) supporter was seen in a now-viral photo driving one of the Lagos blue rails.

The pro ‘Yoruba for Yoruba Jobs’ group, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered, had called on the Lagos State Government to sack the lady for allegedly campaigning for Peter Obi — a development Seyi Law described as “rubbish”.

