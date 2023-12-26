Rivers Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has affirmed his acceptance of the Presidential Peace Proclamation initiated on December 18, 2023, by President Bola Tinubu for the resolution of the political crisis in Rivers.

The crisis was occasioned by disagreements between the governor and his supporters on one hand and the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike and his supporters on the other snowballing into sharp division of the state between the two camps.

In a state-wide broadcast on Christmas day, the governor also expressed his “commitment to implementing both the spirit and letters of the declaration in such a way and manner that will restore political stability to our dear state without compromising the collective interest of our people and our cherished and shared democratic values”.

Governor Fubara’s declaration comes on the heel of overwhelming condemnation of the Presidential Peace Proclamation with majority of the people alleging and believing that he was coerced into signing the peace document.

But speaking to the people of the state on Christmas day, Governor Fubara, put paid to the speculation and allegation saying: “As a principal participant in the entire saga, I have taken some time to study the terms therein and have come to the conclusion that the Peace Pact is not as bad as it is being portrayed by those genuinely opposed to it. It is certainly, not a death sentence. It offers some way towards a lasting peace and stability in our dear state”.

He informed that both parties had demonstrated some good faith in the implementation process with the withdrawal of the purported impeachment notice on their part, and the release of hitherto withheld allowances of the members of the State House of Assembly by the Government.

“I have said before, there is no price too much to pay for peace. And with the realisation that the worst peace is better than the best war, we will strive to make peace with all segments and interest groups without surrendering our freedom nor jeopardizing the interest and well-being of the good people of Rivers who graciously entrusted us with their cherished mandate.

“I assure you that we will in the face of every challenge always consult widely and confidently tow such part that will best advance and protect the collective interest of our state and people, which is what we have resolved to do in the present circumstances.

“Let me, therefore, crave your kind understanding and call on you to have confidence in the process we are embarking upon to find lasting peace in our state as we are confident that we can achieve stability and progress without endangering the collective interest of our people.

“I am proud to say that we have successfully confronted the challenges of governance and have made measurable progress in the last seven months of our administration with various laudable projects and programmes, some completed, some ongoing and others at advanced stages of completion.

He expressed his profound gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for wading into the near crisis situation that almost punctuated the prevailing peace in Rivers.

“Indeed, by this singular effort, our dear President has demonstrated that he loves Rivers and cherishes nothing short of a reign of perfect peace in our State with his Presidential Peace Proclamation on the 18th of December 2023,” the governor stated.

He expressed optimism that 2024 would witness a speedy transformation of Rivers State with the completion of most projects and programmes, such as sections of the Port Harcourt Ring Road, the Andoni section of the Unity Road, the Ahoada-Omoku Road, the Emohua-Degema Road, etc, and the commencement of many other laudable projects, both in infrastructure and human capital development, as outlined in the 2024 budget.

He thanked the people of the state their undying support and encouragement in the face of daunting challenges and reaffirmed “our commitment to redeeming our electoral promises. By God’s grace, we are on the path of unstoppable progress and shall meet your expectations within the limits of available resources”.

