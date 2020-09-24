I didn’t meet a kobo in ANLCA’s account, Shittu replies critics

The former National President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Olayiwola Shittu has debunked claims that he left N140,000 in the association’s account, stating that he didn’t meet a kobo in the coffers of the association when he took over as national president.

Speaking to the Nigerian Tribune on the allegation that he left N140,000 in ANLCA’s account, Shittu stated that, “When I came to office as ANLCA national president, there was no paper, nothing. My predecessor, Njoku held sway for two years after Elochukwu left office, and didn’t hand over a thing to me. Everywhere ANLCA was until my coming into office was on tenancy and they usually threw us out.

“The first week after I was elected, I raised a bank draft to get the former secretariat. After renting the secretariat, I furnished it, partly with my secretary. That was how we set up that place from scratch before ending up with our own secretariat. What is N140, 000.00? That must be my money that I forgot in the association’s account.

“The genesis of that secretariat is predicated on the fact that people said they don’t need a secretariat. They asked that we share the money that was coming in. But I said no, we must have a legacy, and that was how ANLCA built and owned its own secretariat.

“So, if they claimed I left N140,000 in the coffers, it must be money that I forgot because nine months to the end of my tenure, no chapter chairman was paying. They are still alive.

“Is it not a shame to them that ANLCA is not worth more than N140,000 at some point? Those chairs in the conference room, I traveled abroad, I bought them. I freighted them down. My treasurer, who was national treasurer when I was in office for eight years is Alhaji Bojuri. He is the current SSA Finance and Planning to the current ANLCA National President. He is still there and can testify to these things.”

