I didn’t grant any interview over choice of Shettima as APC vice presidential candidate, says Borno CAN chairman

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Borno State, Bishop Naga Mohammed, has denied granting interview to any journalist regarding the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as running mate to All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He made this known in a statement issued to the Tribune Online on Monday night.

According to him, the said interview which has dominated the social and conventional media was the one he granted to some journalists on April 3, 2017 while Senator Kashim Shettima was the governor of the state.

“I granted no interview to anybody on Monday 11th July 2022. It was a mischievous propaganda, seeking cheap popularity on my character,” Bishop Naga said.

He expressed shock that a journalist will lift such an interview and create the impression that it was granted on Monday.

Bishop Naga disclosed that he had summoned a meeting for all the CAN representatives in the state and invited the national body to hold on Tuesday after which CAN will make known its position regarding the development.