I didn’t feel bad losing my hair for the success of my new movie —Adeleye

Versatile Nollywood actress, Mosunmola Adeleye, has recorded another landmark success in her acting career following the release of her 8th movie, entitled: ‘Omolangidi’.

The movie which features popular faces such as Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo; Yinka Quadri, Odunlade Adekola, Peju Ogunmola among others was directed by Sarafadeen Olabode and has enjoyed massive views on the internet since its release last Monday.

According to the producer, the wide acceptance of the movie has erased the pains and inconvenience she experienced during the production of the work.

She also appreciated everyone that contributed to the success of the work. “The cast and crew went through a lot to make the movie a success, and I thank God for allowing us to witness the success of the movie. I thank my fathers and senior colleagues and friends that supported me in achieving this. I pray God will reward you all bountifully,” she said.

Adeleye also noted that the movie cost her so much as she lost her hair to interpret the lead role, adding that, “I had to go bald, but kept the middle part of my hair to interpret my role in the movie. This made me look weird for weeks and got some people scared on the street. I never felt bad about it because I should be ready to interpret any role that comes my way as a professional.”

The movie ‘Omolangidi’ is the story of a woman and her child, called Omolangidi, the woman got married but couldn’t conceive, left her matrimonial home, and went to another town where she met another man, who upon discovering that she is a powerful woman, decided to marry her.

They gave birth to a child and she became very powerful and unconquered. She began to do great and strange things till her father got fed up and sent her and her mother packing. They left the town and went to the city where the child got involved with some politicians and things took a different turn for her.

