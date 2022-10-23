I didn’t buy a new Benz, Insurance company replaced damaged one- Sabinus

Entertainment
By Segun Adebayo

Contrary to reports that flooded social media platforms on Wednesday morning that popular skit maker and comedian, Sabinus had taken delivery of another Mercedes Benz GLE weeks after crashing one, comedian has debunked the news.

Sabinus who returned to the country from the UK weeks back crashed his black Benz in Lagos but came out unhurt.

Describing it as untrue, Sabinus who reacted to the news doing the rounds while commenting on a post that congratulated him said he never bought a new Benz and urged those spreading the information to have a rethink.

According to the comedian, there was no iota of truth in the news that he bought a new Benz weeks after crashing same brand, saying he reached out to the Insurance company and the car was promptly replaced.

“I didn’t buy another benz as being peddled about. Please disregard the misinformation. My Insurance company only replaced the damaged one. “

 

