I didn’t authorise 2023 presidential campaign posters ― Fayemi  

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has denied knowledge of his 2023 presidential campaign posters on the social media sponsored by a local government chairman in the state.

The governor while reacting to the viral posters on the social media noted that the sponsor of the sponsor, Mr Femi Ayodele, the chairman of Ikere Local Government Area was not authorised at any time to produce the campaign materials for the purpose of the 2023 elections.

Fayemi, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, on Wednesday revealed that he was determined to concentrate on giving back to the people of the state the real dividends of democracy and would not be distracted in any way.

He said, “Dr Fayemi does not have any knowledge of the campaign poster neither did he authorise Mr Ayodele or any person or group of persons to start a campaign on his behalf.

“As a matter of fact, Mr Ayodele does not and cannot speak for the Governor on any matter, be it policy, administrative or political.

“Governor Fayemi has reiterated over and over that he has a four-year mandate as Governor of Ekiti State and he is focused on actualising his promises to the people of the state through pragmatic leadership and systemic implementation of his administration’s five pillars of development.”

He warned political office holders, associates and other government functionaries, “to operate within the ambit of decency and steer clear of actions that are capable of distracting the government, the party and the governor.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Shocks As Unemployment Data Exposes Misery Status Of Nigerians

BEFORE now, economic and finance experts found it difficult to assess the healthy nature of the labour market and how to measure the impact of government policies targeted at creating jobs because of lack of real time labour data. But on Friday, August 14, 2020, the concerns were only slightly eased as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published second quarter (Q2):2020 labour statistics, the first report since Q3:2018…

MONDAY LINES: Obasanjo’s (D)Art Of Condolence

Ben Guriano of The Washington Post described them in 2018 as ‘taboo enforcers.’ These are trolls seeking to upend truth and subvert facts about the life and times of the dead. ‘Do not speak ill of the dead’ came originally from a Spartan philosopher, then it was latinated by the Romans to read De mortuis nihil nisi bonum – and got spread around the world like Chinese viruses. The black man, as in all cases, contracted the no-no and turned it into a religion, got drunk with it and won’t mind killing for it…