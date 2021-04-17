I did not work against former President Jonathan in 2015, Jang replies Babangida Aliyu

Piqued by the statement credited to the former Governor of Niger State Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu why 19 Northern Governors worked against former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015, former Governor Jonah Jang of Plateau State has disassociated himself from the statement saying he was not part of those who worked against the former president if there’s any.

Dr. Aliyu in a statement disclosed why Northern Governors of the People’s Democratic Party worked against the re-election of former President Goodluck Jonathan because he reneged on an agreement not to seek a second term in 2015.

However, former Governor Jang in a statement tagged “Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu lied” signed by his Media Consultant Mr. Garba Clinton posited he was not part of that meeting.

“For the avoidance of doubt, despite the perceived shortcomings of President Goodluck Jonathan, Senator Jonah believed that president Jonathan was better equipped to rule Nigeria at the time, especially when his opponent was General Buhari who Jang did not hide his conviction concerning Buhari’s inabilities to resolve the Nation’s challenges and sensitivities of the issues at the moments.

“Unfortunately, Buhari won and we are all witnesses to the tales of woes.

We view the statement of Dr. Aliyu as an attempt to drag the hard earn reputation of Jang into disrepute, having served Nigeria as a military officer, later a civilian Governor and Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and discharged his responsibilities without blemish.

The statement pointed out that Senator Jang was not one who speaks from both sides of his mouth rather speaks and support only what he believes adding that its little wonder that Plateau was won by President Jonathan in the 2015 general elections, largely due to the hard work of the then Governor.

It added that there was no basis for Dr. Jang not to have supported Dr. Jonathan especially when the contest was against General Buhari.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…former President Jonathan former President Jonathan

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…former President Jonathan former President Jonathan