I did not engage personal agent to recover FG’s assets ― Malami

The recovery agents engaged by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) are institutional recovery agents and not agents of the minister as being portrayed by some media.

The Special Assistant to the minister on Media and Public Relations, Dr Umar Gwandu gave the clarification on Friday in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

Gwandu said in the statement that, Malami, in his personal capacity, does not have personal “debt collectors” for the recovery of federal government debts.

The minister’s spokesman said, “For the avoidance of doubt, the Office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice does not engage recovery agents based on projected personal gratification or individual’s inclinations.

“Hence, all those engaged by the Federal Government for undertaking certain tasks in the recovery of assets and generation of revenues belonging to the government did not belong to “Malami” as mischievously portrayed by some certain media outlets but Federal Government of Nigeria through the instrumentality of the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice”, he added.

According to Gwandu, such engagements were purely based on the interest of the general public as a guiding principle.

He reiterated Malami’s stance that engagement of recovery agents was neither propelled by any ulterior motive nor about the gratification of any personal desire through any percentage to be given to or by the recovery agent, but of an unflinching patriotic commitment to getting back to the country the revenue it deserves.

“It is the same Federal Government that engaged the Trobell in the recovery of the unpaid Federal Government revenue that asked the agency to step down based on the stakeholders meeting held”, the statement pointed out.

