By Johnkennedy Uzoma, Owerri

An elder statesman in the country, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has declared that he never at anytime called the Yorubas ‘political rascals’ as credited to him in social media.

Reacting in a statement issued in Owerri on Monday, the chairman of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide Elders Council described what he called fake news circulating on social media.

He said that it is completely misrepresenting the statement he made at Awka Anambra State in connection to the killings, destruction of properties and harassment of Igbos in Lagos during the recent elections.

According to him: “my statement was covered live by Arise Television, Channels and many other electronic and print media houses”. All Nigerians of goodwill who cares should get the true transcript of my statement from any of these media houses”.

Chief Iwuanyanwu made it clear that at no time did he make the statement credited to him by blackmail circulating on social media that Yorubas are political rascals as this was fraudulently manipulated.

He warned all perpetrators of this fake news which is a criminal offence to circulate fake news against a peace-loving Nigerian

He said; “For the avoidance of doubt, I am a senior citizen who has meritoriously served Nigeria”.

According to him Nigeria in appreciation has also honoured him with three National Honours namely: MEMBER FEDERAL REPUBLIC (MFR), OFFICER FEDERAL REPUBLIC (OFR), and COMMANDER FEDERAL REPUBLIC (CFR).

In Imo his state, he said, he has been honoured with GRAND COMMANDER STATE of IMO (GCSI) adding that his name is in the hall of fame in Imo State.

Chief Iwuanyanwu recalled that the Seven Igbo Speaking States namely: Rivers, Delta, Imo, Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu States have also honoured him with the Traditional Title of AHAEJIAGAMBA NDIGBO





As the first Igbo man to be so honoured as a Professional Engineer, Iwuanyanwu said that he has been honoured with numerous merit Awards including institution of an annual lecture series in my name by my Colleagues in appreciation of my contributions to Engineering, Science Society and Humanity.

He said that he is the Grand Patron of many youth organizations in the Country adding that most of his close friends who have influenced his business and professional life are from Northern and Western parts of Nigeria.

According to him, he is the Balogun Babaguwan of Ibadan land, and has also been honoured with Chieftaincy titles by numerous Yoruba Obas.

He said: “I am no doubt an honorary citizen of Yoruba land, I have many personal friends and staff of my various companies including directors who are Yorubas and most of them played major roles in shaping my economic destiny”.

He insisted that he do not have any reason whatsoever to insult Yoruba tribe whom he regard with great respect

He said: “What I did at the ceremony was to admonish Igbos who felt threatened by various attacks in Lagos that they have no cause to worry because there are no problems between Igbos and Yorubas”.

Iwuanyanwu said that he told them to stay in Lagos and go about their normal businesses.

He said: “I did however mention to them that the attackers are political rascals and their action does not reflect the good relationship between Yorubas and Igbos”.

He expressed sadness that a Nigerian should be denied his democratic right to vote any candidate of his choice because of his tribe.

Accordingbyo him what happened to Igbos in Lagos was in the press and Igbos are very grateful to those distinguished and well meaning Yorubas who rose up to speak against the killings, injuries and destruction of properties of Igbos in Lagos only because they voted the candidates of their choice.

He said that ironically, some of the Igbos who lost their properties and who were wounded were not only members of Labour Party but that of some other political parties.

He said: “am aware that most Igbos in Lagos voted for the incumbent Governor who in their opinion said the Governor did well in the past four years and deserves to be given another opportunity. Ohanaeze Ndigbo does not own any political party and we do not control any political party where our members belong”.

He said that people are free to choose, work for, and vote for any political party of their choice and that’s why Igbos are virtually in all the political parties in the Country

He said: “i don’t have any doubt in my mind that the peddlers of this fake news are part of the syndicates that brought misery and sadness to the Igbos resident in Lagos”

Chief Iwuanyanwu therefore appealed to the Yorubas to as a matter of urgency fish them out and know that they are portraying Yorubas in a bad light.

He called on all men of goodwill to arrest the present situation in the country which if not arrested may cause social unrest.