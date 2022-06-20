The governor-elect of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, on Monday, said that neither he nor his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), was involved in the widespread vote-buying alleged to have taken place during last Saturday’s election that he won.

Speaking with correspondents after being presented to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential, Abuja, he said he did not witness any vote-buying in the polling unit where he voted.

The governor-elect said he won the poll based on the performance of the outgoing administration in the state in which he played a prominent role.

The former Secretary to State Government (SGF) said he canvased for votes using the record of performance of the administration and what he had to offer the people going forward.

He was accompanied by the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdulahi Adamu, Governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) and Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) as well as former Ekiti State governor, Niyi Adebayo.

Also speaking, Adamu affirmed that the allegation of vote-buying was raised by elements who were losing at the poll.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.





If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.I did not buy vote in Ekiti gubernatorial poll ― Governor-Elect

I did not buy vote in Ekiti gubernatorial poll ― Governor-Elect