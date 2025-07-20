I did BBL for myself, not for fashion or men — Temitope Solaja

Nollywood actress, Temitope Solaja, has opened up about her decision to undergo cosmetic surgery, stating that her transformation had nothing to do with impressing any man or succumbing to social pressure.

Speaking on the Talk To B podcast, Solaja revealed that her primary motivation for undergoing liposuction and a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) stemmed from her personal dissatisfaction with the way her body looked, particularly her stomach area.

According to her, she had always loved fashion, but her protruding tummy made it difficult to feel confident in her clothes.

“I didn’t fix my body because of any man,” the actress said. “I love fashion, but I didn’t fix my body because of that either. I have a big tummy, and I don’t like how my tummy looks when I dress up. So I did liposuction and BBL.”

Solaja, who has starred in several Yoruba films, also disclosed that she worked on her teeth because she was uncomfortable with the way they looked, despite her love for smiling. She said the desire to feel good about herself was what drove her to make those changes.

“I also did my teeth because I love to smile,” she said. “I wasn’t comfortable with what my teeth looked like, so I fixed it.”

Reacting to critics who have suggested that her body enhancement was unnecessary or done to attract attention, the actress dismissed such assumptions. She explained that people who make those comments are speaking from a place of ignorance and do not understand her journey.

“People who say I touched my body don’t know me or what really happened,” she noted. “But I am comfortable with the way I look now, and I have no regrets whatever.”

She emphasised that the decision was entirely hers and not influenced by peer pressure or societal trends. “It was all for me. It was about feeling good when I look in the mirror,” she affirmed.