I developed high blood pressure after I discovered my husband had another wife — Wife

Toluwani Olamitoke
Please, don’t dissolve our marriage — Husband

THE Matero Local Court in Zambia, has heard that a man allegedly connived with his family to lie to his second wife that he was single.

According to Zambia Observer, Linda Mulenga, 30, giving evidence in the case where her husband, Lameck Mwale, 39, sued her for reconciliation, said she started losing interest in her marriage upon discovering that she was a second wife.

But Lameck said he still loved his wife and did not think that divorce was the solution to their current problem.

The couple got married in 2015 and has one child.

“I found out recently that my husband has a wife and that they have three children.

What is disturbing is that his family received me well and said nothing about his marital status, “Linda said.

Linda said it was better for them to go their separate ways because she had lost trust in her husband.

She also told the court that she recently discovered that her husband has a child with a Nyimba-based lover.

Linda said divorce was the best option because she was tired of being tortured mentally.

“It is better I walk out of the marriage now before this man kills me with depression.

“I have already developed high blood pressure because of the way he treats me.

“We have been separated for over three months now,” Linda said.

Testifying, earlier, Lameck said all was well in his marriage until his wife started accusing him of being promiscuous.

“He said he has not enjoyed his second marriage because of the fights and misunderstandings.

“I was married to another woman before I met her, but there is nothing between me and my first wife as we speak.

Linda deserted our home due to the quarrels we have been having.

“I don’t know where she is at the moment, “Lameck said.

He peaded with the court to help him reconcile with his wife so that they could raise their child together.

 Magistrate Kaputo Ng’andwe adjourned the case.

