I denied my husband sex after our pastor started sleeping with me in his office —Woman

A REVEREND of a Pentecostal church in Chelston, Zambia, has been dragged to court on allegations of adultery and fathering a child with his church member’s wife.

According to Zambia Observer, Ruth Musonda, 23, wife of Omedi Musonda, 38, told the Boma Local Court that she started a steamy relationship with Douglas Mulongoti, 58, in June 2019.

She told the court that she and her husband were being accommodated at the church when they just came from Mpika.

“Reverend Mulongoti proposed love to me and we started sleeping together. All the sexual encounters were done in his office at the church. I was denying my husband sex during the times I was sleeping with him,” Ruth said.

She said when she got pregnant, she informed reverend Mulongoti, who accepted responsibility.

Omedi told the court that he knew about his wife’s affair with Reverend Mulongoti through a phone conversation.

He told the court that Reverend Mulongoti also admitted having an affair with Ruth and begged Omedi to keep the issue a secret.

“Reverend Mulongoti convinced me to accept money from him as a way of apologising. I demanded K35,500 which he promised to pay. But later he changed his mind saying he did not commit adultery with my wife,” Omedi said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…