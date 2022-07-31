I dance to spread joy, well-being and culture —Afrovibes

Rasaq Lawal, who goes by the professional name, Afro Vibes, is a US-based Nigerian dancer who believes in dance’s transformative and healing properties. He speaks about his dance journey, preference for Afrobeats, forthcoming workshop in Lagos and other issues in this interview. Excerpts:

TELL me all about your dance journey. Why this particular art form?

Dancing and music have always been a part of my life. My dance journey started as early as I could remember. My earliest childhood memory was of me dancing at four in my Aunty’s living room in Ijesha. I distinctly remember trying to do the moonwalk with white socks sliding on my Aunty’s brown carpet while the 1989 MTV Awards played and Michael Jackson performed Smooth Criminal. At my 5th grade prom in Brooklyn, New York, I braved the cafeteria dance floor and danced by myself for 10 minutes while the rest of the class watched me in awe on the empty cafeteria dance floor. Minutes later, everyone was on the dance floor because of my bravery and natural inclination to dance. Ironically enough, it was harder for me to sit around and talk than to dance and enjoy the music.

I followed in my sister’s footsteps when I attended Supreme Education Foundation at Magodo. I began doing mime performances which led to Michael Jackson’s impersonations. And when I attended Dulles High School in Houston, Texas, I also performed as part of the Hip Hop Group in our multicultural student showcase. When I attended University in Lexington, Virginia, I started the first hip-hop dance group at Washington and Lee University. I was part of the inaugural class of dance minors at the university. Shortly after graduating, I auditioned and made it to the celebrity judge round of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’. I performed for Grammy-nominated musicians such as Three 6 Mafia, Wizkid and opened for Ice Prince in Houston, Texas. I started my dance business in 2013 with the mission to spread joy, well-being, and culture through dance and music. Almost 10 years later, I’m excited to dance with my people in my hometown Lagos, Nigeria.

To me, dance is more transformative than it is performative. In other words, while dance is great for performance, I’m more interested in how dance can transform your mind and body. I believe dance has the power to transform and heal people. Anatomy has scientifically proven that movement is the human body’s natural state. When you cease to move, you die. I love the art form of dance because you can use it to express yourself while decreasing trauma, stress, depression, and many other mental health symptoms. It’s a dance form that naturally gets people’s attention. When done often, it can be a great exercise and improve mental well-being.

How has it been since you started; is it your primary livelihood source?

I started my dance business in 2013 in Houston, Texas, and it has been a roller coaster ride with lots of highs and corresponding lows. I have had excellent opportunities, such as performing at the One Africa Music Fest Tour under the tutelage of the legendary Kaffy and alongside dance powerhouses like Sayrah Chips. I have also taught classes for free and had to search my car for coins to pay for gas to return home, all while not having money for rent. I have been blessed to host several hundred-person dance events. I have taught classes as a special guest instructor for dance conferences across the US. One of my crowning achievements was being featured on FOX News for Afro Latin Conference and making it to the celebrity judge round of So You Think You Can Dance Season 9. I have been privileged to receive many accolades, but the most rewarding experience for me has been building dance communities of people passionate about dance, health, and well-being.

I have worked as an Elementary and High School Dance Teacher for the past five years. I currently serve as the Director of Student Development at Musicopia and Dancing Classrooms Philly, a nonprofit organization that teaches students in the Philadelphia area values and life lessons through music and dance programs.

I know you’re in the US, where there are liberal views; how did your parents and siblings react to your decision to pursue a career in dance?

My parents naturally did not like the idea of me pursuing a career in dance, and they were right! It was a challenging journey, and I did it the hard way in hindsight. However, my passion for dance outlasted the many adversities that I faced. My parents initially urged me to pursue my career using a different route, going the academic route and obtaining a master’s and PhD in dance, but I have found it more fulfilling to approach my passion through trial and error. Though the path I took was not as prestigious or financially rewarding, I have found that I was able to learn tremendously about myself, building community at a grassroots level and the business of dance.

Are you based in a specific state or hold your dance programs across the US?

I am currently based in Philadelphia, but over the past 10 years, I have taught in seven states; New York, New Jersey, California, Texas, Illinois, Louisiana and Pennsylvania and 11 cities. These include Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Harlem, Chicago, New Orleans, Austin, Houston, Oakland, San Francisco, Moorestown and Chicago.

Why the preference for Afrobeats and Afrovibes as your professional name?

Afrobeats is a unique genre to me. Afrobeats hooked me since I first heard ‘Shake Bodi’ by Tribesmen while I was in junior secondary school in Agidingbi, Ikeja. I feel a special connection with Afrobeats because it represents me in a way no other music genre could ever do. As a widely travelled Nigerian influenced by many cultures, I’m always impressed at how Afrobeat music fuses different world elements to create a magical, catchy and globally celebrated sound. Just as Afrobeats has come from the motherland and is championed globally, I also aspire to see my dance classes do the same in the next 10 years.





I chose Afrovibes as the name of my dance brand because it perfectly encapsulates my mission to use Afrobeats music and African culture to promote joy, health, and well-being in communities across the globe. The “Afro” encapsulates the use of Afrobeats music and African culture in my classes and programs, and the ‘vibes’ encapsulate the feeling of zen and joy from dancing to great music in a group setting. This vibe or good feeling is scientifically the dopamine released in your brain when you engage in intentional joyous dance or any other activity you genuinely enjoy.

You will be holding a dance program in Lagos soon. Tell me about it and the objectives.

I am holding a dance class at The Body Language Company, 53 Adeshiyan St, Onipanu, on Saturday, August 6th at noon. The objective of the dance session is to have people of all ages and sizes share an hour of joyous movement, meditation, and joy. Some by-products will also be exercise and networking, but those are not primary goals. Most importantly, people can dance in a fun, easy-to-follow class that leaves you sweaty, happy, and connected.

What are your expectations from the workshop?

They are threefold; people come out to have fun and joy-infused dance experience. It will be a bonus for me if I can inspire the attendees to continue engaging in healthy activities that they enjoy like walking, biking, dancing etc as part of their health and well-being. I look forward to coming back to Nigeria, hosting more dance classes, and connecting with communities of people that are passionate about dance, health and holistic well-being.

