I cook her food, fetch her water, but she still fights me, pulls my scrotum —Husband

•He has denied me sex for 3 yrs —Wife

Oyo State has adjourned for judgment a divorce matter brought before it by a man, Akinwale against his wife, Olabisi, whom he accused of lack of love, care, and domestic violence.

Akinwale told the court during his testimony that he came to court because he could no longer tolerate his wife’s atrocities.

According to the plaintiff, the defendant refused to take up her responsibilities in the home.

Akinwale alleged that Olabisi refused to fetch water, cook or clean the house.

He also said that she was violent and destructive.

The plaintiff explained that defendant fought him on a regular basis, adding that she tore his clothes, destroyed his phone, bit him and pulled his scrotum.

Akinwale, therefore prayed for the dissolution of their marriage and further requested an order restraining his wife from threatening and interfering with his private life.

He also pleaded for their children’s custody.

Olabisi refused that their marriage be dissolved and that her husband had custody of their children.

Akinwale in his evidence said, “My wife moved in with me after we held an introduction ceremony.

“Olabisi became rebellious from the outset of our union.

“She daily shirked her responsibilities in the home and left me with no other option than to take up her role.

“I carry out the domestic chores in our home on a daily basis because my wife refused to fetch water, cook or clean the house.

“My wife rather than being remorseful took to fighting me any time I complained about her irresponsible acts.

“Olabisi took pleasure in fighting me and tearing my clothes to shreds.

“She will sometimes bite me during a fight and pull my scrotum thus leaving me in pain.

“My wife destroyed my phone by hitting it on a wall.

“Of recent, she took to threatening to kill me.

“My lord, I am afraid that my wife could make real her threat which was the reason I came to court.

“I earnestly pray the court to end our relationship and grant me custody of our children.

“I further request an order restraining her from harrassing, threatening and interfering with my private life.”

Olabisi in her testimony said: “My husband is wicked and inhumane. He is aware of the state of my health, yet he forces me to do strenuous jobs contrary to the doctor’s advice.

“I had four of our children through cesarean operation, but unfortunately only two survived.

“The doctor specifically told me not to fetch water and do some other things in the house.

“My husband had since neglected me and cared less about our children’s welfare. He has also denied me sex for about two years.”

The president of the court, Mrs S.M. Akintayo, after she had heard both parties adjourned the case.