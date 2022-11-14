I committed an error bringing APC to power in 2015 ― Senator Hunkuyi

The Kaduna State governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, has admitted that he committed an error by campaigning for and bringing All Progressive Congress (APC) to power in Kaduna in 2015.

He added that apart from working for APC at the state level, he also worked relentlessly for the party at the national level at that time to ensure Buhari’s victory.

However, Hunkuyi said it was not something to regret about because every human being is bound to make an error in life.

He noted that after he had left APC, the party was voted into power in 2019 by default because of poor turnout of voters, warning that if the electorate fails to turn out in 2023, the state may have a default government again.

Speaking on Monday at an interactive session with representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Senator Hunkuyi promised to revise some policies of the APC administration in the state which he considered to be too harsh and unfriendly to the poor masses segment of the society.

According to Hunkuyi, “the socio-economic situation in Kaduna State is not palatable, but we don’t have any other state that belongs to us than Kaduna State.

“I didn’t want to pursue politics beyond 2019 because personally, I wanted to do something else. And also dedicate attention and time to my little children and my extended family. I did not want to be part of 2023 politics.

“But for so many reasons, among them, one, nobody get up and become honest without taking antecedent by the current administration of APC in Kaduna State and in Nigeria without possibly bringing in the name of PDP.





“When God created Adam, He told him what not to do, but he failed. In 2013, 2014, I felt that Nasir El-Rufai would make a very good governor for Kaduna State. That was my conviction. I felt that Muhammadu Buhari would make a very very good President in 2015. That was my conviction. Nobody foresaw that.

“From my belief and what I believe, I was paraded, handcuffed and flown in a helicopter because I stood my ground for the election of Muhammadu Buhari in 2015. That was the way I believed. It was a conviction. But it was an error because of human mind, the behaviour of man is unpredictable.

“So when I came back in 2019 and I went around 22 local government areas, I stood up with a microphone and I told the people that if you elect Nasir El-Rufai and Buhari, you do so at your own peril.

“Another reason why I came back and remain in politics is because my big brother said he has retired me from politics and I am out of politics. But I came back also to remove all misfits in government by 2023 by the special grace of God because they were brought in by ill wind of the people. I will flush out all the misfits in government.”

Earlier, the NLC State chairman, Comrade Ayuba Suleiman Magaji, described Hunkuyi as friends of civil servants who intervened in restating sacked workers during the then-military administration of Colonel Hameed Ali (Rtd).

Comrade Magaji also recalled how Hunkuyi assisted workers to access loans from the office of the Secretary to the State government (SSG).

NLC chairman, however, did not mention the particular administration that facilitated such loans, saying, “I did not want to mention name here.”

The Labour leader remarked that engagement with leaders is within the mandate of the congress both at the state and national levels.