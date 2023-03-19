Evangelist Kelechi Dike is a musician who has taken gospel music beyond the shores of the country. In this interview with SEYI SOKOYA, he speaks on his sojourn in the gospel music ministry, among other things.

Israel is known to be the home of God’s own people. Does it mean you are God’s elect for the end time as a gospel musician?

All I can say is that my calling into the gospel ministry is divine. Through the grace of God, I was elected as a vessel for the end time and I am grateful to God for the grace, because it has been an awesome experience in preaching and propagating the gospel through my gift. I bless God that He has made the journey so far smooth and encouraging. I would say that it is sweet to serve God and it is very rewarding to work as a true servant.

Can you tell us what actually took you to Israel?

What actually took me to Israel was missionary work. I never envisaged that this mission would expand to what it is today. Having embarked on the missionary work, I never knew God has a bigger plan for me. So, here I am today. All I can say is glory be to God.

What are the message and style that you have brought into the gospel music industry?

My distinctive message is salvation for all and my style of music is deep praise and worship. This is the core responsibility of any genuine servant of God. The propagation of the gospel brings salvation and the only food God eats is praise and worship and through these, lives are liberated and people live in abundance.





How did you discover your passion for gospel music?

I discovered my passion for music at a tender age. I remember vividly when I was in ACM, I always sang with other children in small groups. That was how I started until I became an adult. I began to develop more interest in gospel music till I became one of the choir leaders in The Redeemed Christian church of God, Tel-Aviv, Israel, where I always sang in every Shabbat Service, that is Israel’s equivalent of our regular Sunday services.

At what point did you take it up professionally?

I took it up professionally in 2020. This later led me to release my first album in 2021 entitled, “My present life is real”. More so, my new album, entitled, “We are Strangers” is already gaining traction on social media, especially on YouTube.

Why gospel music and what is the experience like so far?

My major reason for choosing gospel music is to evangelise the world through the instrumentality of deep praise and worship to our God. If you listen to most of the songs I have released so far, you will know I always tell people about Christ and the need to make Him your Lord and saviour as the scripture demands.

What are the challenges that have come your way so far in promoting your brand?

There are many challenges I have faced in trying to promote my music. The thought of how to start, who will project my career and market my songs was always in my mind, but I believe with God, all things will work for my good. God has been taking control even beyond my imaginations. People have always prayed and encouraged me in my music career. The support I have received so far from my loved ones has been fantastic.

How many works do you have to your credit?

I have five works to my credit and by the special grace of God, songs are still coming. I want my fans to watch out!

The competition among gospel musicians is very high, how do you intend to break in?

There is no competition with God. We are all answering the call of our father based on His gifts in us. Having said that, with God on my side and with so many efforts going towards the performance of excellence every day in my music career, I believe the sky is just the beginning.

Who is your role model in the gospel music industry?

My role model in the music industry is Cornelius Benjamin, a gospel singer of note. I am always inspired through his songs and deep ministrations.

What other things do you do aside gospel music?

Aside music career, I also render my services as a worker in the production industry and factories in Israel. I am also an entrepreneur of sort. However, God has given me the grace to manage all these without any clash.

Are you satisfied with the state of things in the gospel music industry?

Yes, I’m very satisfied with the state of things in the gospel music industry, especially where I am, although, there is always room for improvement. But our gospel artistes are not really doing badly. I celebrate them all.

How do you intend to impact lives through the use of your talent?

The best way to impact on someone’s life is to be a great example to the person you are hoping to impact. Focusing and pursuing those things that give your own life purpose, seeking to grow spiritually as an individual and to become a better person, I am always open to hearing about ways I can improve. I have a teachable spirit.

How have you been able to combine your activities in Israel and in Nigeria?

I try to maximise the use of my time by making sure I do everything one step at a time. I always motivate myself that I can do it. I also try to create time for my loved ones at home, especially my spouse. Life is about effective balancing and setting priorities.

Even as a gospel musician, temptation is bound to happen. How do you handle the attention of being in the limelight and the temptation that comes with it?

Well, God will give me the grace to overcome every temptation in my music career. I am always mindful of my humble beginning. I do not let the fame of stardom get into my head. My focus is on Jesus. The scripture says, “Look unto the Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith.”

How do you plan to expand your fan base?

Through consistent release of great works with meaningful contents. As long as my work is a blessing to humanity, the fan base will keep growing. I am also expanding my fan base through integrated marketing promotions. I believe the use of marketing promotions through all the media platforms and any other means will have a great impact on my fan base.

Tell us about your growing up and educational background?

I was born on August 5, 1987 in Owerri, Imo State. I started education at Ikpe Eke Owerri Okwe Primary School in Onuimo Local Government Area in Imo State. I later proceeded to the Union College, Umuna in Onuimo Local Government Area. After this, I moved to Anambra State where I enrolled to learn Auto work for two years and got my certificate before I moved into the labour market. Today, I thank God for where I am and I know that the future is bright. The scripture says, the path of the Just is as a shining light that shines brighter and brighter unto a perfect day.

