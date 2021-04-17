I cheated on my husband only three times, please, spare my marriage,woman pleads

“I only had sex with Moses Sililo three times; the first time in an unfinished building, the second time on our matrimonial bed and the third time at a friend’s house,” a cheating housewife of Chipata Compound, Lusaka, Zambia has confessed.

This is in a matter where 44-year-old Ben Bwalya of Chipata Compound in Lusaka has sued his wife, Jane Phiri, aged 32, for divorce in the Matero Local Court citing adultery as the cause.

Jane told the court that she opted to sub-contract Moses who lives in their neighbourhood to provide sexual services to her on the three instances as her husband, was too busy with his phone every time he returned home from work.

However, Jane begged the court not to end her marriage with Ben over a mere three rounds of sex with Moses.

She told the court that her cheating sessions were very brief and her husband should not be granted divorce.

Jane also promised never to have sex with Moses again but remain loyal to her husband.

However, Ben told the court that his wife’s underplaying of her cheating as being brief encounters could not be verified as she did not provide a time keeper who witnessed their frolicking to corroborate her claims.

He added that he could no longer cast his eyes on the body of his adulterous wife as her confession was too filthy for him to swallow.

