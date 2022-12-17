I caught my wife with the man she met on Facebook —Husband

THE Lusaka Boma Local Court, Zambia, has logged a woman of Mutendere Compound out of marriage after she pressed the share button making herself available to another man she met on Facebook.

According toZambia Observer, Carol Mulanshi’s husband, Vilent Kaunda, aged 40, stated that rather than just enjoy the hilarious comments on Mark Zuckerberg’s socal media platform, his wife decided to link up with him.

After 12 years of marriage with three children, the couple’s marriage showed cracks in 2019 as Carol started an affair with a man she met on Facebook.

“I just noticed that she would go to work even on her off day, return home late and sleep off,” Vilent told the court.

He explained that in a bid to get answers, he went to Carol’s work place and queried why his wife worked late hours and was on duty even on her off days.

To his shock, Carol’s boss told Vilent that his wife had been working normally without any special arrangements.

Vilent further revealed that he caught his wife with her Facebook lover and she admitted that he was interested in her but that they never had sex.

Meanwhile, Carol denied ever cheating on her husband saying the reason of the differences in their marriage was because Vilent demanded for sex even when she was menstruating.

“We started living separately because he attempted to stab me when we had an argument. He also posted me on Facebook that I am a prostitute and so we could not resolve our issues,” Carol told the court.

After three years of being on separation, Carol then sued for divorce.

Upon hearing both parties, Senior Local Court justice, Prudence Bwalya dissolved their marriage noting that the union ended a long time ago as they only came to officially end it.

Justice Bwalya ordered Vilent to maintain his children with K1000 every month and this does not include school fees and medical requirements.