‘I caught my wife, her lover holding hands after making love’

A 40-year- old man of Chawama Township, Zambia has admitted sleeping with another man’s wife on multiple times.

According to Zambia Observer, this was in a case where Patrick Mwale, aged 51, of Makeni Township has sued Kangwa Mutale, seeking compensation for committing adultery with his wife, Chanda Munda.

Patrick narrated to the court that he caught his wife with Kangwa at a lodge where they had gone to enjoy their escapade.

He said what puzzled him was that his wife used to say that Kangwa was her regular customer at butchery she works in.

Patrick said he became suspicious of Kangwa’s advancements towards his wife as he used to call her late at night, while they exchanged photos on WhatsApp.

He stated that after following the duo without their knowledge, they went to a lodge in Chawama where he saw them coming out of a room holding hands and smiling.

“After reaching the lodge, I waited for over one hour thirty minutes because I could not immediately locate the room they had booked. I just saw them come out holding each other,” he stated.

Patrick added the lodge workers confirmed that the couple had been frequenting the lodge as a venue for their romance.

“This man has troubled my family, he calls my wife at awkward hours like 22 hours, and drops her at home whenever he feels like and she puts him on her whatsapp profile picture for three weeks,” Patrick said.

Without wasting the court’s time, Kangwa admitted that everything Patrick said was true.

In defense, he however expressed ignorance that Patrick’s wife was married as she never mentioned it.

“I knew Chanda Munda last year in November but the relationship became stronger this year in June and as he mentioned, I used to call her and take her home late,” Kangwa stated.

And Chanda admitted that Kangwa was her boyfriend and that her husband once found them together at a lodge where he caused a commotion.

“Our marriage ended a long time ago. I just lived with him for the sake of the children.





“The man he brought to court is not the reason for our marriage breaking down irretrievably, it ended a long time ago,” Chanda said.

She added that Patrick would go for days on pretext that he was going for business.

According to her, she suspects he is married to another person where he goes.

Justice Lombe Chibesakunda adjourned the case.

