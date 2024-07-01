Popular social media influencer Martins Otse, known as VeryDarkMan, has reacted to his recent arrest, declaring that he will not cease his activism despite repeated detentions, as he is committed to helping others.

He made this statement on his Instagram page in a video posted on Sunday, June 30, 2024, where he detailed his ordeal with the police, who had called him in for a statement.

VeryDarkMan also expressed his resolve to continue his activism, stating he has become deeply involved.

He wrote, “The painful part of this whole thing is that I can’t stop and sadly they will keep arresting me 🤷 ATI LO ATI DE (RATEL) ALUTA CONTINUA VITORIA ASCERTA.”

Recall, Tribune Online reported that his lawyer, Mr. Deji Adeyanju, disclosed on Sunday that VeryDarkMan had been arrested again for exposing someone who allegedly defrauded a Nigerian abroad.

Watch full video: