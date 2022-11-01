I can’t say what will happen if PDP crisis is not resolved ― Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said that working for the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate lies on how the national leadership of the party resolve the lingering crisis.

Speaking yesterday at the inauguration of the party campaign council and management team held at the party secretariat, in Makurdi, Ortom said that he and his counterparts were still waiting to see how the national leadership of the party will resolve the internal crisis bedevilling the party at the national level.

He stated that their demand was anchored on justice and fair play in the party and stressed that the five of them were on the same page.

Ortom insisted that the national leadership of the party should deploy its internal mechanism to resolve the lingering crisis bedevilling the party at the national level.

The governor said that the party in the state did not hold anything against the party presidential candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku.

He said, “I have been saying this that it is only PDP that can provide good governance in the country.

“Yes, there are issues and problems arising from the presidential primary but the national leadership of the party should deploy its internal mechanism to resolve the crisis because there is no way they can sweep the issues under the carpet.

“I want to assure you that if the national leadership of PDP open up and resolve the issues, we shall work together from bottom to top.

“But if the issues we are raising are not resolved. I cannot say what will happen.

“We do not have issues with the presidential candidate of PDP but let the national leadership listen to the voice of reasoning. You can not dismiss what we are saying because I stand by what my colleagues stand for.

The governor said that the party in the state will officially launch its campaign next Monday and added that his counterpart in Rivers, Nyesom Wike will be in attendance.

He said that Wike had supported the campaign team of PDP in the state with 25 vehicles to be distributed to all the 23 local government areas of the state.

