I can’t ask my wife for sex again ’cos she’s too holy —Man

A 35-year-old man of Lusaka wants to be divorced from his wife after she acquired healing powers and the ability to predict sales of his business.

John Mumba of Makeni Simonson area, Zambia, married Margaret Mukankaolwa, aged 30, in 2017 and the two have a two-year-old daughter.

According toJohn, their marriage was going well until Margaret became a prophetess at Holy Ministries Pentecost Church.

In a divorce case against his wife, John told the Kanyama Local Court, that he loved his wife but couldn’t continue to be with her especially in bed after seeing how holy she has become over the years.

John begged the court to dissolve his marriage to Margaret.

He explained that it was uncomfortable for him to ask Margaret for sex especially after seeing her healing people and recruiting people to faith.

“I know this sounds stupid but how can I have sex with a woman who can even predict my business sales. Imagine asking her for sex after she has just interceded and healed people. She is too holy for me, John said.

John explained that when he married Margaret, she was just an ordinary member of the church but later started having visions which led her to become a prophetess.

In her defense, Margaret said despite her busy church schedule she had performed all the required duties of a wife to her husband including sex.

Margaret said no matter how many visions and people she healed, she was still a wife and she knew her limits.

“I don’t see any reason why my husband wants to divorce me, I have been a good wife. I have given him sex in any way he wants because, so long the two are married and they both agree on how they should make love then there is no problem, “Margaret said.

Passing his judgment, the magistrate, Mubukwanu Matalaka, refused to grant divorce to John on the ground that he does not see any problem that can make two people part ways.

The court said the couple needed to sit and try to solve the problem why John feels guilty whenever he is making love to his wife.

