I can reclaim my throne if I want –Sanusi

FORMER Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has revealed that he can reclaim his throne if he wants to but he has chosen to move on with his life.

In a video that went viral on Saturday, the former emir was said that due process was not followed by the Kano State government in sacking him and subsequently banishing him.

In a transcript of the video, Sanusi is quoted to have said,

“And If you look at the reason given for removing me… Insubordination to political authority, yeah. [laughs].

“God gave me that chance. I have done what I could in six years. I am moving on.

“The truth is if I wanted to go back… The letter was badly written, this was so unprofessionally done. It was the easiest thing in the world to go to court… Fair hearing [is everything].

“Did you query him, did you ask him to defend himself, did you even call him to ask him any question? No!

“No, I think we should go on with a new phase in life.”

Sanusi was dethroned as the 14th Emir of Kano by the state governor Abdullahi Ganduje and was immediately banished to Nasarawa State. First, he was taken to Loko and the following day he was relocated to Awe.

On Thursday, a Federal High Court ordered for his release following a petition filed by his lawyers contesting his fundamental human rights and the following day, Friday, he was released and allowed to travel to Lagos where he wanted to stay.