By Segun Adebayo

Popular actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim, has revealed that she could go for a decade without changing her hair style as she feels no pressure to always visit the saloon.

The star actress in Shanty Town series on Netflix and Reloaded, among other top movies, stated this while responding to some of her fans who dropped comments on her timeline about her new movie, Sunday Affair, which has dominated conversations on social media platforms for some days.

Speaking about the new movie, ‘Sunday Affair’ which starred herself, Dakore, among others, Nse replied a probing fan who criticized the actress and other casts in the movie for wearing the same wig for the duration of a one-year movie.

The fan had questioned how Nse felt comfortable rocking one wig for the entire duration of a movie that its storyline portrays a period of over one year, but Nse said it was nothing special or out of the ordinary as she can rock one hairstyle for 10 years.

She stated further that the movie talks about a heartfelt poignant romantic drama that will keep movie lovers spellbound. It is entertaining, and with needed sexual tensions. It is also about a beautiful tale of true friendship, romance, survival, and love.

The movie also starred Dakore Egbuson-Akande who stars as Toyin; Oris Erhuero as Sunday. Alex Ekubo, Uzor Osimpkpa, Chris Iheuwa just as Hilda Dokubo also made the cut.

In her appreciation tweet to her fans, Nse said “I love every single character I’ve portrayed from inception. It’s a blessing to have worked with everyone and having you watch was humbling. I don’t say thank you enough. Learning never stops.”

