‘I bought the land we built on, but my husband now threatens to set my room ablaze’

A businesswoman, Monica Gambo, has pleaded with Customary Court in Nyanya, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory to dissolve her marriage to her husband, Yakubu, for threatening to set her room on fire.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Monica said this in a divorce petition she filed against her husband before the court.

“My husband is a very violent person. He is also short-tempered. He has been looking for a way to eliminate me so that he can claim my property.

“Early this year, around 2:00am, my husband threatened to set my room on fire.

“I reported the matter to my lawyer. My husband seized my phone and told my lawyer that he would kill me and my daughter and nothing would happen.

“I cannot continue to live with him,” she said.

She also told the court that the land on which their house was built on was hers.

She stated that 65 per cent of the money used in building the house was hers.

“I beg the court to dissolve this marriage before I lose my life,” she said.

The respondent, Yakubu, was present in court and denied the allegations.

The presiding judge, Doocivir Yawe, adjourned the case.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE