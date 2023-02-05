By Segun Adebayo

Actor, Lateef Adedimeji, has recalled how he almost gave up on life and his career as he reminisced his struggling days as an actor in the movie industry.

The actor, who added a year on Tuesday, shared a lengthy story of his life, saying he once cried endlessly telling himself that it was better to die than to remain in a sorry state.

Speaking further, the Ogun State-born actor noted that he worked days and nights without getting paid and recalled how he was once a camera boy and had to trek back home because he couldn’t afford the money for transportation.

According to the actor, who is easily moved to tears, “there are memories of how I borrowed money to go on movie sets and borrow clothes as well to go appear in movies.

“Memories of the day I was rejected, insulted and bullied and ridiculed that acting was not my career path where I can never make it.

“I remember receiving N3,000 for a lead role and I collected the money with so much joy, gratitude and happiness.

“From being a little boy to having big dreams to becoming the superstar I am becoming today. The journey has come with a lot of challenges but I just want to inspire people never to give up on their dreams.”

