I belong to Jesus, no other group is necessary — Lilian Nneji

Gospel music minister, Lilian Nneji, has continued to make a remarkable impact in the gospel music industry through her energetic ministrations, distinctive musical style and commitment to spreading the gospel. In this interview with SEYI SOKOYA, she speaks on her musical journey, the inspiration behind her ministrations, unity among gospel artistes, health management, among other issues.

YOU have introduced a unique dimension to gospel music, carving a distinct niche for yourself in the industry. How did this musical identity evolve?

Growing up as a young girl and music minister, I always had the desire to see gospel music played at virtually every event.

Before now, even at Christian parties, secular music dominated, but today, that narrative has changed significantly because gospel music has evolved tremendously. God and my Christian faith have remained my major sources of inspiration.

I am grateful to see gospel music gaining wider acceptance and becoming an integral part of celebrations and other social gatherings.

What is the secret behind your tremendous energy, and how do you sustain such energy during performances?

The Bible says, “The joy of the Lord is my strength.” I remain joyful, and that joy is what enables me to draw strength from God.

My ministrations are not just about physical energy; they are expressions of the joy, grace and strength I receive from God.

The gospel music industry has become increasingly diverse, with ministers adopting different musical styles and approaches, some of which have generated debates and mixed reactions. What is your perspective on this development?

God has graced us differently, and I believe everyone should be allowed to manifest according to the level of grace received from Him.

We cannot all sound the same, and God deliberately made us different. I am convinced He enjoys being praised in different dimensions.

Rather than criticising one another’s styles, we should appreciate the diversity of gifts and focus on glorifying God through them.

In an industry where musical styles and presentations differ, how can one distinguish genuine gospel music from other forms of music?

You have to be genuine to recognise what is genuine. The Bible says, “By their fruits you shall know them.” I believe the Spirit of God in us is sufficient to discern what is true and genuine.

Beyond the sound, presentation or style, the message, motive and fruit of the music are important. Gospel music should ultimately point people towards God and reflect the truth of His Word.

How would you describe your journey in the gospel music industry, from your early beginnings to where you are today?

Hmm! I would simply say, to God be all the glory! It has been God all the way. Looking back, I can only appreciate His faithfulness, grace and sustaining power.

Everything I have achieved and every opportunity I have received are by His mercy. I am grateful for how far He has brought me.

What was your greatest challenge before attaining prominence in the gospel music scene?

The major challenge for me was finance. I had to work harder, save more and make sacrifices to be able to record my music and promote it.

It was not always easy, but I remained determined and committed to the vision God had given me. Through hard work, perseverance and God’s help, I was able to overcome those challenges.

Lilian Nneji has become a household name in the gospel music circle. Do you feel fulfilled with your achievements so far?

Fulfilled? There are still more grounds to claim for the Lord! I believe there is much more to accomplish in the assignment God has committed into my hands. We must keep working, reaching more people and winning more souls for the Lord.

My focus is not on how far I have come, but on how much more God wants to accomplish through me.

There is a perception that gospel musicians belong to different camps or factions within the industry. Do you identify with any particular group, and what is your position on this development?

(Laughs) I am so glad I belong to Jesus! I belong to Jesus, I belong to You, Lord! I am sure you know that song.

I belong to the Jesus group, and I do not think any other group is necessary. My allegiance is to Christ, and that is where my identity lies.

Rivalry, envy, disagreements and confrontations have sometimes been associated with the gospel music industry. How do you think this can be addressed?

Let everyone stay on the track God has committed into their hands. Honestly, it is sad that things like these are being mentioned among believers, but it is what it is.

There is no reason for all these because there is nothing called “similar anointing.” God has given each person a unique assignment and grace. If we concentrate on our individual assignments and remain committed to what God has called us to do, there will be no need for unnecessary rivalry or confrontation. God will help us.

Who are your closest friends, mentors and role models in the gospel music industry?

I am cool with everyone. However, I look unto Jesus, the Author and Finisher of my faith. He is my perfect example, and I am constantly learning from Him. My attention is focused on Jesus because He remains the standard I strive to follow in my life, ministry and relationship with people.

Where do you draw your inspiration when composing songs?

I draw my inspiration from the Word of God, my Christian life and my journey of faith. My music is sometimes centred on my personal walk and work with God.

The experiences, lessons and revelations I receive in the course of my relationship with Him often find expression in my songs. I want my music to communicate God’s truth and encourage people in their walk with Him.

Who is Lilian Nneji outside the pulpit and music stage?

I am an ordained Assistant Pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), a wife to a pastor of an RCCG church, an entrepreneur, a mother and a teacher of the Word of God.

There is so much about me that I cannot even mention here. (Laughs) Beyond music, I am committed to my family, ministry, business and the work of God.

Recent heartbreaking incidents involving gospel musicians have raised concerns about their health and the physical demands of their ministrations. How do you manage the stress associated with your performances, and what measures do you take to maintain your health and well-being?

The truth is that people see us from afar and think we are on stage 24 hours a day. (Laughs) That is not how it works. For me, I rest a lot at every slightest opportunity I have.

I constantly carry out routine health checks, monitor my blood pressure closely and have personal doctors in my corner.

I honestly do not think anyone should be careless with their health. We need to be intentional about taking care of ourselves, resting when necessary and paying attention to our bodies. Ministry is important, but our health is equally important.

What inspired your new project?

‘Highly Favoured’ is a collection of different genres designed to appeal to different generations. I must

say there is a song for everyone on the album. My desire is for sorrow to disappear from people’s lives as they listen to the songs. I want people to draw strength, encouragement and hope from the album.

The project is loaded, and I believe listeners will find something that speaks directly to their hearts and situations. My prayer is that the songs will bless lives, strengthen faith and bring people closer to God.

What are your future aspirations, and what should your fans expect from Lilian Nneji in the coming years?

They should expect more songs that will bless their souls and point their hearts towards God. I am really not stopping anytime soon, so they should expect more from me.

My desire is to continue producing music that ministers to people, strengthens their faith and brings glory to God. By His grace, there is still much more to come.