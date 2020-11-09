I believe in Nigeria’s unity – Chigan Madu

Multi-talented video director and cinematographer, Charles Maduemezia, popularly known as Chigan Madu, has said that he is a strong believer of one Nigeria despite all the crisis rocking the country presently.

Chigan Madu made this known while lending his voice on the present clamour for other better nation by many Nigerians and assurance for safety of youths through the #EndSARS protest.

The young showbiz entrepreneur who continues to make waves with his creativity and entertainment prowess, noted that he is passionate about the unity to create a new Nigeria.

“We are all fighting well for a better Nigeria. I have this in mind; time is the healer of all wounds. We must stand together to reform our country. I believe in unity. United we stand, united we win. SARS should be banned and all forms of police brutality too. Our voice would be heard,” he said.

As he continues to soar in the entertainment industry, Chigan Madu who attended Lagos State Model College, Badore and the University of Ibadan, stated that white-collar jobs didn’t appeal to him, because all he ever dreamt of was owning a showbiz business.

“My love for music and entertainment motivated me to forge a career path in the creative industry,” he avows, and further confirms that he was inspired by the works of Nollywood’s cerebral directors Tunde Kelani, Tchidi Chikere and Kunle Afolayan.

“Hence, my being where I am today is not accidental; it is deliberate. I have been in the entertainment business since 2012 and it has been a journey worth the while,” he added.

Chigan Madu also maintained that he is delighted seeing his dream of owning a showbiz enterprise fulfilled, adding that he is now focused on building his brand and taking it to great height.

