Rachael Omidji

Nollywood actress and producer Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi has said she became a millionaire in Lagos state as an Edo babe. Hence, she supports the re-election of Babjide Sanwo-Olu as Lagos Governor.

She stated this via her Twitter account on Tuesday, 7th March 2023, saying Lagos state is connected to her achievement.

She said, “Lagos State, where I became a millionaire as an Edo babe. Sanwo Again. Sanwo Eko. Good governor. My choice,”

However, despite the criticism she has received on her choices of both presidential and governorship candidates, she has once again confirmed that that’s her decision and that she had not been forced to support or vote for any particular party.

Recall that Toyin Abraham publicly chose Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect, as her presidential candidate.