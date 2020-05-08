I aspire to be one of the best musicians globally —Shanga

Manuela Modupe Udemba better known in the music scene as Shanga, is one of the fastest rising female acts out of Switzerland. The music diva, in a recent chat with ROTIMI IGE, speaks about her journey from Nigeria to settling in Switzerland, her experiences as a musician thus far and how she intends to dominate the industry in the nearest future.

About me

I was born in Bern, Switzerland to a Nigerian father and a Swiss mother. At a tender age, I relocated to Lagos, Nigeria where I got a chance to appreciate the Nigerian culture. My father hails from, Oyo State and also an indigene of Lagos State.

Earliest memories growing up

I grew up in Agege Lagos and went to Avi-Ceena International School. Growing up, there was always music in my background. My parents listened to music legends such as Sade, Michael Jackson, and Fela Kuti. In my early teens, I moved back to Switzerland after my elementary school.

How I discovered music

Music discovered me. In my childhood, I used to record myself on a tape recorder and afterwards, I naturally started creating my own melodies, which then turned into songs. Music was always present in my home, since my father played an array of percussion instruments.

Why I took music as a career

During my studies as an audio engineer, I was exposed to different sounds and genres that got me inspired to start discovering my own unique style.

About my songs

I want people to feel good when they listen to my music. ‘Certified’, which is my latest single, is no exception. I encourage myself and my listeners to appreciate themselves the way they are. The fierce rapping and energetic drums go well together conveying the message and putting any naysayers to rest. The song ‘Certified’ is one of the songs on my upcoming album.

What makes me unique as an artiste

My versatility makes me unique. As a musician, it is my duty to electrify my audience by passing a positive message and this can be done in different ways. I call my unique sound ‘Rhythmic Soul’ which is a fusion of Jazz, Afro, Soul and Rhythm.

What I hope to achieve in the industry

I’d like to bring communities together in the industry and also make a great impact by educating and uplifting people. My aim is to be one of the best female artistes in Nigeria and the world. With that, I can use my influence to help the under privileged.

Challenges I currently face

Every human being faces challenges. That’s life! This is what makes us humans and forces us to grow. Challenges are part of success.

If I wasn’t a musician?

Well, I am an audio engineer by profession. If not a musician, it still goes back to being an audio engineer.

My typical day

No day is the same. Each day is an adventure.

My fashion sense

To me, fashion is all about expressing yourself, mood, your confidence etc. If I had to use four words to describe my fashion sense, I would say bright, colourful, bold and still classy.

