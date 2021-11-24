I arranged my own kidnap to obtain N50,000 from my husband ―Wife

A housewife simply identified as Sule has been arrested by men of the Ekiti state police command for allegedly arranging her own kidnap and demanded N50,000 ransom from her husband.

The police public relations officer of the state command, ASP Sunday Abutu who paraded her alongside other suspects on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital said the suspect was arrested by men of the Rapid Respond Squad after thorough and intensive investigation.

Abutu explained that the incident happened last Saturday when the husband received a call from his wife that she has been kidnapped along Ifaki-Oye-Ekiti road.

The PPRO added that the woman called again that the abductors were demanding a sum of N50,000 ransom before she could be released.

“ The RRS Operatives, upon the receipt of the complaint, swung into action by combing the bush along Ifaki/Oye-Ekiti before it was later discovered that she kidnapped herself to get money from her relatives. She has confessed to the commission of the crime,” the police spokesman said.

Speaking, the suspect said she decided to plan her own abduction in order to get money from her hubby and relatives.

According to her, “ I needed some money but I could not see any helper and I decided to plan my abduction where I will collect ransom. I called my husband to demand N50,000 ransom and in the process, I was arrested.”

In another development, the police also arrested two of the fleeing members of a kidnapping syndicate, including a dismissed cop, known as Samuel, in connection with alleged cases of Kidnappings and robberies that had been perpetrated in the state and environs in recent times.

Also paraded were fugitive suspects, Dele and Blessing, who were among the kidnap kingpins that abducted a petrol dealer, Alhaji Suleiman Akinbami, in Ado Ekiti on January 10, 2021,

The PPRO added that the arrest was sequel to the earlier nabbing of one Adebayo, Bunmi, Ige and Jimoh, on the 6th of November, 2021, for alleged conspiracy, armed robbery, burglary, kidnapping, murder and unlawful possession of firearms.

He said Dele and Blessing allegedly fled upon realising that some of the members of his criminal gang had been nabbed by RRS operatives and had made confessional statements.

“Police investigation also led to the arrest of one Johnson, who confessed to being a member of the notorious kidnapping gang and further stated that he usually impersonate Fulani herdsmen due to his physical resemblance to a Fulani man.

“Dele was arrested in Ilorin, Kwara State, who confessed to being the third in command of the notorious kidnapping gang. He stated that he specializes in burglary and stealing, including motorcycles and had burgled more than ten shops/houses, carted away more than 12 motorcycles,” Abutu said.

The police spokesman commended the military, NSCDC, Amotekun, local hunters, traditional rulers and other stakeholders for their cooperation and support that had helped the command in clamping down on criminal elements across the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

I arranged my own kidnap to obtain N50,000 from my husband ―Wife. I arranged my own kidnap to obtain N50,000 from my husband ―Wife.