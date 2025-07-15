‘I apologise for the confusion’, Burna Boy retracts afrobeats comments

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has publicly retracted his earlier criticism of Afrobeats, offering an apology and clarifying that his controversial remarks were never meant to undermine the genre.

Speaking during an interview on The Official UK Afrobeats Chart Show with Eddie Kadi, Burna Boy explained that his past comments stemmed from a desire to distinguish his sound, not discredit Afrobeats.

“I described my music as Afro-fusion because it felt like there was no space for it back home, so I had to carve my own niche.

“I didn’t understand then why everyone wanted my music in a single box. I didn’t know we needed an umbrella term to take our music forward globally. If I had understood that, I would’ve approached it differently,” Burna Boy said.

The singer had drawn criticism in 2023 during an appearance on Apple Music’s Zane Lowe Show, where he stated that Afrobeats lacked lyrical substance. The statement sparked widespread backlash from fans and industry insiders alike, many accusing him of disrespecting the very genre that propelled African music to the global stage.

Now, Burna Boy admits those comments were made from a place of limited understanding and were misinterpreted.

“Why would I want to destroy what I’m building?” he asked. “I apologise for the confusion.”

He further acknowledged the unifying power of Afrobeats, describing it as a vital vehicle that has elevated African music internationally.

“I realise the role Afrobeats has played in putting all of us on the map. I respect that now more than ever,” he concluded.

The artist’s renewed stance signals a commitment to unity within the African music community and a deeper appreciation for the genre that continues to inspire millions worldwide.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

