I am the aspirant to beat in Ogun West —Akinlade

A former three-term member of the House of representatives and an aspirant for the Ogun West Senatorial District seat under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election, Honourable Abiodun Akinlade, speaks with SUBAIR MOHAMMED on politics of godfatherism, money, politics among other issues.

What is your relationship with the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun?

My relationship with the governor is very cordial. I’m very close to Governor Dapo Abiodun. I pity him as a governor, when you look at issues not only in Ogun-West but in all the three senatorial districts, the House of Assembly, and House of Reps and everybody is talking about how they believe that they have the ears and eyes of the governor. I, in particular, believe that if the governor is given the opportunity to choose, he would not look left or right, he would just choose me because he knows what I can do. I was elected into the House of Representatives in 2011 under the platform of Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and I also ran for governorship with Senator Amosun in 2011 under ACN. I also ran for governorship under APC in 2019 and I was also the deputy Director General of Dapo Abiodun Campaign Organisation in 2019. So, I am the landlord of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun-West. Every other aspirant met me in Ogun APC as a member and a chieftain. So, I cannot be afraid of my house and my leader because of some people. We have been together for a long time. Interestingly, for the office I am occupying today in the Federal Character Commission, the Governor of Ogun State nominated me to be the State representative. For him to have given it to me tells you the kind of relationship that exists between me and the governor. We have a very good relationship and I am also thinking and looking forward to his second term.

It seems you wield so much confidence; won’t the split in the state chapter of the party affect your chances?

I am not scared that they can use the governor against me. The more the merrier. They are all welcome so far he or she is a true son of the soil. All of us will meet and talk about it. There will not be an issue with that. Whether in Amosun’s camp or Dapo Abiodun’s camp, as of today we have only one APC. Even those in Amosun’s camp, the Allied People’s Movement (APM), have collapsed that structure into APC, which makes Dapo Abiodun the leader of the party in Ogun State. Even the serving Senator today is in another camp but it is under the leadership of Prince Abiodun.

How confident are you that your party, the APC will win the general election in Ogun West?





I make bold to say, with all sense of humility, that I am the senatorial aspirant to beat in Ogun West District. And with me as the candidate, APC is sure of victory because that is what the people are waiting for. Like I told you, the majority of our constituents are rooting for my candidature in recognition of my past legislative and empowerment activities as well as the people-oriented projects I have facilitated across Yewaland and even beyond. When I was in the House of Representatives, I discovered that in Ogun West, we still have a long way to go towards development. Our district lacks many amenities. I left in 2015, I worked hard to cover a lot of grounds but there is still a lot to be done. That is why I am in the senatorial race today. I have tried to be governor. I believe that if I am a senator, I will be able to cover wider areas. I never knew I would contest for the Senate when I facilitated the projects in many places outside my constituency. You can now understand why I said we are determined to get to the senate. It is because we are determined to do more for the people. Ogun West needs a man who understands the task to be done and who is ready to go the extra mile to get it done. We are ready for any form of primary the party would want us to go through and I am sure that anyone they agree on will favour me. We need to come together as a team in Ogun West. I will not rest on my oars as far as facilitating capital projects, job security, empowerment and regular engagement of my people. When I declared my intention to vie for the Senate seat of the Ogun West Senatorial District, I did that on the strength of my capacity, competence, and antecedence in terms of project facilitation, job security, empowerment and regular engagement of my people.

Which option would you prefer for the primary?

Unfortunately, any option I suggest may be immaterial because it is whatever the party comes up with that we have to agree with. You know, when the National Assembly tried to compel the parties to go for direct primaries only, it was thrown out.

And in the constitution of our party, all the options are there. If the party decides to use direct primary tomorrow, they may decide to use indirect and they may also decide to use consensus. So, whichever they use, I, as a party member, I have no choice but to go along with the dictate of the party. But any decision they make at the end of the day will still go in line with me.

