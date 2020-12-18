I am sorry for saying 10 Katsina school students were kidnapped, says Garba Shehu

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Friday apologised for saying that only 10 students were kidnapped at the Government Science School, Kankara, Katsina State.

He was quoted early this week as saying at a press conference that only 10 students of the school were kidnapped, contrary to the state government’s pronouncement which said over 300 students were abducted.

However, in a statement he issued on Friday, Malam Shehu said he was apologising for the incorrect information, saying he provided the fighre based on what he had at his disposal then.

According to the statement: “I apologize for the incorrect communication citing that only 10 students were kidnapped at the science school, Kankara.

“This communication of numbers was provided by persons that should ideally know. These numbers were seen to conflict with what was available at that time.

“Please understand that this communication was in no way done to downplay the seriousness of the situation.

“Please accept my sincere apologies on this matter as we continue to move our great nation Nigeria forward. Thank you.”