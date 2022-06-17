I am set for music takeover — DJ Sogood

DJ Sogood, a celebrated Nigerian and United Kingdom based disc jockey, record producer, media personality, event host, promoter, and entrepreneur has unveiled his plans for a musical takeover in Nigeria this year. According to him, he started from humble beginnings selling music CDs out of a shop with his father in Peckham, United Kingdom, which spurred his love for music, at an early age.

DJ Sogood is the co-founder of Afro model award in the United Kingdom, a burgeoning global fashion and style awards ceremony and community established in 2011 to recognise, acknowledge and reward models, photographers, agencies, personalities, makeup artists, designers and innovators throughout the fashion and style industry. This, according to Sogood, is done because of the need to create a global platform for fashion and style models.

DJ Sogood was part of the group that started BBQ on the roof top in London Peckham. The parties was a hit among locals with different genre of music played by himself and other disc jockeys from the top of a roof in the city.

A career professional, he is one of the official disc jockeys for Afronation, Yam Carnival and Caribbean splash. He was part of the group that brought Caribbean Splash with headline acts like Masicka Shenseea, Skinny Banton, Jab King, Nesbeth Caribbean Splash held at Brixton Academy in 2021, which was a mixture of soca and dancehall.

Not one to forget his roots, he has worked with notable acts such as Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa savage.

On the job, he has travelled internationally to countries where he collaborated with other entertainers Like Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago carnival Crop over Barbados where he was with Dream, Weeknd.

DJ Sogood’s love for music has taken him into various places of influence where he is sure to be one of the wealthiest disc jockeys who has emerged from the United Kingdom with businesses which range from logistics, import and export, event organisation, recording labels and an ear for fresh talent.

All his accomplishments, according to him, have set him apart and prepared him for his return to shake the music scene in Nigeria in the nearest future.

“I am coming to make my mark in the industry. My accomplishments are evident for all to see. I dropped a new song weeks ago and there are more to come. Music lovers should be ready. I am set to make them feel so good,” he said.





