The Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, has denied news of conflict with the Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Shaibu also has denied ownership of a retail filling station along Airport Road, Benin which was reportedly sealed off by the Edo State Petroleum Monitoring Task Force for hoarding fuel.

The Deputy Governor who made the denial through a statement released by his spokesman, Mr Musa Ebhomiana, accused one Mr Patrick Eholor, who is, a public affairs commentator for peddling the rumour that he (Shaibu) owns petrol stations in Benin City.

Ebhomiana said: ‘Reckless and unfounded claim’ by Eholor, founder of One Love foundation is not only malicious but capable of inciting the public against the person and office of the Edo State Deputy Governor, especially at this time of fuel price deregulation.

“For the records, neither the deputy governor nor any member of his family owns any petrol station on Airport Road in Benin City.”

He explained that the deputy governor does not dignify rumour peddlers with responses, adding that it is not in his character to react to fabricated stories.

He, however, argued that once in a while, it is expedient to set the records straight in the interest of discerning members of the public, so that they are not “misinformed by misguided elements” like the controversial public affairs commentator.

Ebhomiana also debunked the alleged claim of Eholor that Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy are not on good terms, insisting that it is “another lie being spewed from the infertile mind of Eholor, out of his imaginations.”

Ebhomiana continued: “Without mincing words, we want to say clearly that the relationship between Mr Governor and his Deputy is very cordial and robust. Indeed, they relate with each other like brothers and not on the basis of governor/deputy in running the affairs of Edo State.

“Rather, we plead that they sympathise with him as an idle and evil-minded old man seeking cheap public attention. This misguided adventure on his part is nothing but a deliberate attempt to smear the person and integrity of the deputy governor which we view with all seriousness.

“Arising from the foregoing, members of the public are enjoined to disregard the lies being spun by Eholor.”





