I am leaving PDP for APC in South East’s interests ― Gov Umahi

Governor David Umahi Of Ebonyi State has insisted he is dumping Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the benefit and interests of the South East region.

Governor Umahi said in spite of the fact that the zone has served the PDP for years, the party does not have the interest of the region at hand.

Umahi made this known in Abakaliki while briefing journalist in Abakaliki.

He added that his stance on zoning the presidential ticket to the South-East was not for his favour as being speculated in some quarters.

He further explained that he would continue to agitate for the interest of the South-East, stressing that he has decided to become the sacrificial lamb that would be crucified for the interest and good purpose of Ndigbo in general.

“Let me clear the air and state that I never sought for the ticket of PDP presidency and I will not. Whoever that said that I moved to APC because they refused to zone the ticket to me is being very mischievous.

“Because even if PDP promises me, an individual a presidential ticket, how does it work?

“It is expected that over 8,000 delegates would elect the person and such promise can not happen with less than 10 or 20 people.

“People are being very mischievous but I tell you, there are a lot of prominent people from South East that can take the slot of PDP.

“Why am I moving to APC? Some people said I was promised this and that but I tell you, there is no such discussion.

“APC never promised me any position, they never promised South East any position, there was no such discussion, however, I offered this movement as a protest to the injustice being done to South-East by the PDP since 1999 till date,” he said.

He noted that between 1999 till date, the South-East region has continued to support the PDP yet the party has not deemed it fit zone the presidency to the South-East. He stressed that there are credible and qualified personalities in the zone that are competent to rule the country.

Umahi maintained that he is not driven by selfish reasons rather the long denial and refusal of the PDP to zone the Presidency to the South-East.

“The PDP is yet to give reasons why the South-East should not get the slot of Presidency,” he explained.

Governor Umahi further noted that despite his move to the All Progressives Congress APC, he would not castigate the PDP, stressing that he wishes that the PDP would consider the region and zone the presidency to South-East for equity and fairness.

The governor who pointed out that he might quit politics in 2023 said that he has not yet declared interest for the office of the presidency and would support any candidate from the zone for the exalted position.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youth, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…