‘I Am LAYCON’ to go live in UK, France, 23 other countries outside of Africa

Exciting times await Showmax subscribers in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Australia and 23 other countries including Africa as the platform will air its first Nigerian Original series, I Am LAYCON, which launches on 11 February.

I Am LAYCON will follow Big Brother Naija winner Laycon Agbeleshe as he settles into a life of stardom and chases his music career after the BBNaija house. The show will feature cameos from fellow former Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemates including Lilo Aderogba and Victoria Adeyele, aka Vee.

Speaking on the move to make I Am LAYCON available to an international audience, Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice Group CEO of General Entertainment and Connected Video, says, “Big Brother Naija has a huge Diaspora audience who followed Laycon’s journey while he was in the house. With the launch of his own reality show, it was important to us to make this content available to fans in as many countries as possible.”

Speaking of his experience starring in his very own reality show, Laycon says, “Music, family, and friendship are extremely important to me and I’m excited that my fans around the world can join me as I explore these different sides of me on I Am LAYCON.”

The full list of countries outside of Africa where I Am LAYCON will be available for streaming includes Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, San Marino, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

“We believe in the power of African stories and are leading the way in making sure that they can be enjoyed by the Diaspora and a growing international audience who, we believe, will love Laycon’s universal story,” adds Phahle.

