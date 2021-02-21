I Am LAYCON breaks streaming records in Nigeria

I Am LAYCON has broken the Nigerian record for the most-viewed show on its first day on Showmax.

The reality series, which is the first Showmax Original shot and produced in Nigeria, has the highest first-day views for any show ever on the streaming service in Nigeria, including other popular reality shows like Big Brother Naija and Mercy & Ike.

A week after its debut, it remains in the number one most-popular spot on Showmax in Nigeria.

I Am LAYCON follows the Big Brother Naija season five winner, Lekan Agbeleshe aka Laycon, and his crew made up of his closest family and friends.

The series premiered exclusively on Showmax at midnight on 10 February, with superfans – known as iCONS – staying up to watch the first five episodes with the #IAmLayconShowmax hashtag.

It trended on Twitter in Nigeria in the hours before it arrived on Showmax and remained a fixture as fans shared their favourite moments.

Akanni of Lagos, better known as the president of the iCONS fan club, tweeted: “Omoh, that was so smooth. Those aunties on 124 no do pass this one ooo. This is a pure class!”

Another fan also tweeted: “It’s 3 am and I’m still awake all because of #IamLayconPremiere. I love it so much.”

The show is currently streaming in 26 countries outside Africa including the United Kingdom, Italy, France and Germany.

Other countries where I Am LAYCON is available for streaming include Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, San Marino, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…