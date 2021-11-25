I am determined to make health delivery accessible ― Governor Buni

To fulfil his administration vow to make healthcare delivery accessible and affordable to the citizenry, Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has approved the recruitment of 27 pharmacists to boost manpower in healthcare delivery in the state.

A statement by his Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, disclosed that Governor Buni gave the approval following a request by the State Drugs and Medical Consumables Management Agency.

According to Mohammed, the Agency requested for recruitment of pharmacists to have the required skilled manpower for effective services and additional improvement in healthcare delivery in the state.

According to the approval, the government would employ 23 graduates of pharmacy and four Pharmacy Technicians, to improve the manpower requirement of the Agency.

“The Governor also approved the placement of the 23 pharmacy graduates on CONHESS Salary scale 9/2 while the technicians are to be placed on CONHESS scale 7/2.

“The recruitment is in tandem with the Governor Buni administration’s drive to make healthcare delivery accessible and affordable to the citizenry.”

