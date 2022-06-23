I am convinced, APC will retain Osun ― National Chairman, Adamu

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has said he is confident of the party’s victory in July 18 governorship election in Osun State.

Adamu made the remarks on Thursday while inaugurating an 86-member campaign council ahead of the election. Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu is the chairman of the team which has his Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as co-chairman.

The APC national chairman who recalled the party victory at last weekend’s governorship election in Ekiti State noted that it was reassuring that Nigerians have chosen to continue to support the ruling party.

He said:” There’s no option to winning the national election and these state elections are like I said forebears to the national election.

“We must show those who love us by showing those who are our adversaries in the strongest possible way that we are in control.

“No apologies to anybody, we are the party of government, we are the party ruling the country today, no apologies to anybody.

“The reality is Nigerians chose APC and we will do everything we can to retain this position of envy.”

While urging the campaign council to show commitment, the APC national chairman said: “We are winning the battle of the states, but the real war to be won is the presidential election in 2023. And I do hope that we will not spare efforts to ensure that we come back victorious.”

Kano state governor in his acceptance speech said every effort must be taken to pacify aggrieved chieftains before next month’s election.





Governor Ganduje assured the APC national chairman that the campaign team would also involve itself in troubleshooting initiatives in order to ensure a united front before the election.

He said: “So reconciliation is totally necessary so that we will believe in each other. We agreed that all stakeholders in Osun state will come together and constitute one single force in order to win this important election.

“I am happy the secretary of our great party is from Osun state and I think he is very useful to this election in Osun state.

“Some of us who participated in the last election that brought the current governor into office, we knew the interplay of variables that took place, and that led us to a new terminology in the election, inconclusive election.”

“I believe the stakeholders in Osun state will add value to their preparedness and ensure that the 30 LGAs in Osun state leadership have all prepared for this election.

“We will take the previous events and unify them and see how things stood at that time. And what variables that went in between the election and now. And see how we can compete for success because this is our efforts to our party.”

