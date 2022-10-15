I am confident of winning the 2023 presidential election ― Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared that he is confident of winning the 2023 general elections.

He added, “I have the ability to surmount all problems to bring the country on the right track and prosperity.

Tinubu who was speaking at the 7th Kaduna Investment Summit also stressed that “I Am going to solve all the problems in Nigeria if elected president.

“I Am confidently telling you that I will lead this country in 2023 with your support.

Commenting on the insecurity bedevilling the country, he insisted that,” No inch of this country will be conceded to banditry, adding, “we will fight it to a standstill.

“Under my leadership, we will use counter-insurgency technology to eliminate crimes in our society. Your lives will be secured.

On the economy, the APC presidential candidate, “We will privatise the ease of doing business, we will ensure steady power supply and distribution.

“Nigeria will succeed and move on to prosperity. I will assemble intelligent Nigerians both men and women for the progress of our country.

“We will champion an effective government that will block revenue leakages for proper accountability.

However, Tinubu jokingly said,” if you leave me on the podium I will continue to campaign.

He then begged Elrufai not to run away from Nigeria in 2023, saying,” because we need your creativity at this critical time.

Elrufai then came to the podium and said, “I promise to stay even on a part-time basis.

