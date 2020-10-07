I am confident of winning ― Ajayi

Ondo Deputy Governor, and the candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the governorship election in the state, Hon Agboola Ajayi, on Wednesday, expresses optimism that he would win the forthcoming governorship election, saying “victory is certain”.

Ajayi who stated this while speaking during the ZLP rally in Owo, Owo Local Government Area of the state, said he has all it takes to defeat all other contestants in the poll.

He appealed to the people of the state to come out in their numbers on Saturday, urging them not to panic in exercising their responsibility.

He described the threat of violence coming from some quarters ahead of the election as an empty one, saying security agencies would be on the ground to protect the lives and property of the people.

Ajayi condemned the violence in some parts of the state that had claimed life and destruction of property, describing the destruction as barbaric and uncivilized.

He advised his supporters to embrace peace and avoid any activity that can affect the process, urging them to go out, vote, protect their votes and ensure their votes count.

He said “We are here to campaign. We are not here to fight anybody. Please, don’t allow anybody to provoke you. Vote and protect your votes.”

In his remark, former governor of the state, Dr Olusegun Mimiko said many people were scared to attend political rallies because of the violence experienced in the state in the last few weeks.

Mimiko who is the national leader of ZLP said not less than five people have lost their lives in the last few weeks as a result of political violence and said: “They should ask Governor Rotimi Akeredolu why his party members are using guns to pursue members of rival political parties.”

He criticised the use of shuttle buses meant to convey students of primary schools for electioneering campaign by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mimiko said “Our party believes that government projects are for the benefit of the people. They should know that there is life after office.”

