I am coming with faith-based capital project, social transformation capital, Ogah says as he joins Abia guber race

Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uche Sampson Ogah, on Friday, formally declared his intention to contest for governorship seat of Abia, come 2023.

Ogah who is an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Abia said when elected Abia Governor in 2023, “I am coming with two cardinal projects. First is the faith-based capital project and the second is the social transformation capital for Abians for first time, see visible changes built on these two great pillars.”

While with the faith-based pillar, he said his government will be rooted in accountability to God with a new value orientation of governance, anchored on excellence, professionalism and ethics, “under the social transformation pillar, our government will be anchored on economic and infrastructural development, agricultural and rural development, qualitative healthcare delivery, education transformation, security reform and crime control”.

He also highlighted People, Policy and Innovation, PPI approach as an indicator “Every Abian shall notice within my first 100 days in office.”

He assured that the welfare of the people shall be accorded priority including prompt payment of workers’ salary, gratuity and pensions shall be a right and not a privilege, while workers shall be constantly motivated for optimum delivery of services, while “Abians in diaspora shall be glad to return home and contribute in building our state and we shall aim for quality in physical structures, quality education qualitative and accessible healthcare system, qualified and motivated health personnel, teachers, and public officials who will man various positions that touch on the lives of Abians daily.

Ogah said he was driven by his love for Abia and “a firm commitment to a vision of a rapid transformation” of the state to contest and vowed to make Abians rejoice by offering them “visionary, competent and purposeful leadership.”

In his speech, Chairman of Abia APC, Hon. Obioma Iheanacho said the entrance of Ogah into the governorship race has added value to the party, assuring that the party would conduct free and fair primary to choose a credible governorship candidate.

Also speaking, the immediate past Chairman of the party, Chief Donatus Nwankpa, commended Ogah for taking the bold step of declaring to join the Abia governorship race and promised all party faithful that Abia APC was working hard to take over the State Government House, come 2023.