I always have mouth sores

I am a 40- year old business man. I recently noticed some sores inside my mouth. The sores are painful and seem to be spreading inside my mouth. Kindly let me know what to do.

Samuel (by SMS)

There are many things that cause mouth ulcers. The most common cause is injury (such as accidentally biting the inside of your cheek). Other causes include aphthous ulceration, certain medications, skin rashes in the mouth, viral, bacterial and fungal infections, chemicals and some medical conditions. In view of the fact that your problem has been on for a while, it will be advisable to see a Dentist or Medical Doctor for a proper examination. Your doctor or dentist may prescribe antimicrobial mouth rinse, an antibiotic or a corticosteroid ointment among other medications.