I almost gave up on myself, career ― Lateef Adedimeji

With less than 24 hours to his birthday, star actor, Lateef Adedimeji has recalled how he almost gave up on life and his career as reminisced his struggling days as an actor in the industry.

The actor shared a lengthy story of his life on Instagram on Tuesday, saying he recalled crying endlessly and telling himself that it was better to die than to remain in a sorry state.

Speaking further, the Ogun State-born actor noted that he worked hours and nights without getting paid and recalled how he was once a camera boy and had to trek back home because he couldn’t afford the money for transportation.

According to Adedimeji, who is well known for his uniqueness in different roles including being easily moved to tears, “there are memories of how I borrowed money to go on movie set and borrow clothes as well to go appear in movies.

“Memories of day I was rejected, insulted and bullied and ridiculed that acting was not my career path where I can never make it.





“I remember receiving N3,000 for a lead role and I collected the money with so much joy, gratitude and happiness.

“From being a little boy to with big dreams to becoming the superstar I am becoming today. The journey has come with a lot challenges but I just want to inspire people never to give up on their dreams,” he added.